UST rookie Josh Ybañez in action against La Salle in the UAAP Season 85 men's volleyball tournament. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) Rookie Josh Ybañez led the way as University of Santo Tomas powered past De La Salle University in four sets in their opening game of the UAAP Season 85 men's volleyball tournament.

The Tiger Spikers recovered from a letdown in Set 2 to snatch a 25-22, 23-25, 25-22, 25-19 triumph, Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Ybañez showed no fear in his UAAP debut as he scattered 24 points on 21 kills, two aces and a block, scoring in a variety of ways for the Tiger Spikers. Rey Miguel de Vega added 19 points on 14 kills, three aces and two blocks, while Jay Rack de la Noche added 15 points. UST had a 56-41 advantage in attack points to offset their 36 unforced errors.

"I just told them every now and then na settle down, kalma, at kung gagalaw kayo may kasama, hindi yung nag-iisa lang," said UST head coach Odjie Mamon on the first three sets.

UST also benefited from La Salle's unforced errors, including in the first set when Bill Anima and Noel Kampton committed back-to-back attacking miscues that helped the Tiger Spikers close out the frame.

The tide turned in Set 2, however. After UST surged to a 23-21 lead, the Green Spikers scored four straight points -- the last two off attacking errors by the Tiger Spikers -- to knot the match at one set apiece.

UST regained its composure in Set 3, with Ybañez coming through with a superb down-the-line hit that put them at set point, 24-22. Once again, the Green Spikers' errors haunted them as John Mark Ronquillo sent his attack wide while trying to go down the line.

It was all UST in Set 4 as the Tiger Spikers rode the momentum to claim their first win of the men's volleyball tournament.

Ronquillo had 18 points while Kampton scored 11 in a losing effort for La Salle.

