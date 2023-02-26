Kevin Quiambao will take the place of Calvin Oftana in the Gilas line-up against Jordan. FIBA.basketball

Gilas Pilipinas is bringing in Kevin Quiambao as they eye to complete a sweep when they face Jordan on Monday in the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

Quiambao will take the place of Calvin Oftana, while retaining the rest of the crew that beat Lebanon, 107-96, last Friday at the same venue.

This means Quiambao will be joining naturalized player Justin Brownlee, big men Mason Amos, June Mar Fajardo and Jamie Malonzo, CJ Perez, siblings Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena, reigning PBA Most Valuable Player Scottie Thompson, Ray Parks Jr. Jordan Heading, and the reliable Dwight Ramos.

Although it is a non-bearing game for both squads who are already qualified in the main competition, they will both gun for a morale-boosting win at the close of the qualifiers.

The nationals now sport a 6-3 record, which placed them at third Group E, behind leaders Lebanon and New Zealand who both sport 7-2 records.

A win in its last game will tie Gilas for second place with the loser of the Lebanon versus New Zealand.

The 2023 FIBA World Cup will take place in August with Manila as one of the co-hosts.



