PH women’s football team sumabak sa Pinatar Cup sa Espanya

MURCIA - Bigay-todo ang Philippine Women’s Football team sa kanilang laban kontra Scotland sa 2023 Pinatar Cup sa Murcia, Spain kamakailan.

Ito ang kauna-unahang pagkakataon na sumabak ang Pilipinas sa Pinatar Cup. Kampeon ang Pilipinas sa ASEAN football federation o AFF Women’s Championship 2022 pero dito sinukat ang kanilang galing laban sa European players.

Photo by Dulce Lada

Kaya naman all out ang suporta ng Pinoy fans na mula pa sa iba’t ibang lugar sa Europa tulad ng Spain, UK at Italy. Walang humpay ang cheering at palakpakan nang pumasok ang bola at naka-score ng goal si Meryll Serrano sa ika-90 minuto ng saguapan laban sa Scotland.

Photo by Dulce Lada

“Kulang na lang ikaw na ang kumuha ng bola at ilagay mo para maging goal na doon,” sabi ni Jocelyn Pontanares, taga-Alicante.

“Sulit na sulit po para suportahan ang ating players,” sabi ni Lorna Patalud, Filcom Madrid. Bigay todo sa laban ang Pinoy players pero nagtapos ang laro sa score na 2-1, panalo ang Scotland.

Photo by Dulce Lada

“Well, I think we showed a lot of heart out there and the girls really gave it their all, but, feeling ko it’s bitin kasi we’re almost there and you feel like it’s a winnable game, so a little disappointed in that aspect,” sabi ni Hali Long, player ng Philippine Women’s Football Team.

“I totally understand that Scotland and Wales were superior to us but in this game we’ve improved a lot because of possession and all but we just have sometimes maintain calmness,” sabi ni David Abella, Filcom Italy.

Photo by Dulce Lada

Bigo mang maka-puntos sa overall tournament ang Pilipinas, lumakas naman at gumagaling sa bawat laro ang koponan ng Pilipinas ayon kay Senator Pia Cayetano, ang head ng delagation ng Philippine team.

“Ang laki na talaga ng narating ng Philippines. Imagine it’s the first time na magkakaroon ng representation ang Philippines sa World Cup, first time! Pero in a few months pa yan, around July pa yan, so itong Pinatar Cup is like a practice tournament for them. They are carrying the Filipino flag, they’re carrying the Philippine flag with discipline, yung perseverance na kailangan meron ka para makarating ka sa level na ito na world class,” saad ni Cayetano.

Susunod na target ng team ang FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 sa Australia at New Zealand sa July.

“We know it only gets harder from here and the teams we face in the World Cup are gonna be harder so we just have to expect to do our best. It’s our first time. I expect nerves but we’re doing all these preparations this year to prepare ourselves to the World Cup,” dagdag ni Long.

Volleyball Tournament sa UK

Nagtagisan naman ang 15 koponan ng Filipino community groups sa liga ng volleyball sa London.

Kampeon sa Men’s Division ang Hamsptead spikers mula sa London habang panalo sa Women’s Division ang FVK Denmark.

“It was a tough fight po talaga very unexpected ang pagkapanalo namin specially when i got the season MVP award and this wouldn't be possible without my team. On behalf of FVK Denmark, nagpapasalamat ako sa bumubuo ng Pin-Lon it was really a great experience,” sabi ni Essyl Suyman, Seasonal MVP -Denmark.

“I’m so proud sa team ko at sa lahat ng mga nag-cheer, sa buong team coordinators at assistant they are just doing so good,” sabi ni Liza Tarcena, FVK Denmark coach.

Ito ang comeback event ng Pinoy Londoner Club kaisa ang Philippine European Volleyball Alliance.

“Dreams come true to include other Filipino community from around Europe sa pakikiisa ng ating Pinoy volleybalista, especially sa tulong ng ating Philippine European Volleyball Alliance (PEVA) support and help that we made this event a big success,” sabi ni Aries Nunez, Pin-Lon Founder at PEVA vice-president.

Dahil sa tagumpay ng torneo, masusundan agad ito sa Mayo sa Switzerland.

