PFL: Kaya shuts out Mendiola, Cebu stumbles vs Stallion

Kaya FC-Iloilo celebrates during their PFL match against Mendiola FC 1991. Handout photo.

Kaya FC-Iloilo stayed atop the Philippines Football League standings via a 4-0 shutout of Mendiola FC 1991 even as Dynamic Herb Cebu FC missed the chance to close the gap following a 1-1 draw against Stallion Laguna FC on Sunday.

In their second meeting at the City of Imus Grandstand, Kaya found their form once again against a stunned Mendiola side.



PFL's top scorer Daizo Horikoshi opened the scoring in the 41st minute for Kaya, which fired three more goals in the second half.

Jesus Melliza and Arnel Amita tallied back-to-back goals in the 62nd and 63rd minutes before newly acquired Dylan Nobiraki added a fourth in the 77th minute.

Kaya now has 33 points after 14 games.



At the Binan Football Stadium, debuting Miguel Mendoza allowed ten-man Stallion Laguna to deny the streaking Dynamic Herb Cebu FC.

Roberto Corsame, Jr. scored in the 34th minute a shot that caught goalkeeper Patrick Deyto by surprise after he was picked out by an inviting pass from Marius Kore.

Despite conceding the first goal, Stallion pressed on and were rewarded when Mendoza levelled things 20 minutes with a half-volley.

But Stallion was forced to finish the match with ten men after Patrick Deyto was sent off in the 74th minute following an argument with the referee.

Cebu moved up into second place with 25 points, while Stallion are in fifth with 16 points.