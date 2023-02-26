PBA: Meralco snaps Magnolia's 4-game win streak

Meralco's Chris Newsome in action against Magnolia's Calvin Abueva in the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) Meralco survived a tough stand by Magnolia on Sunday night to score an 86-84 victory against the Hotshots in the PBA Governors' Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

KJ McDaniels led three other Bolts with double-digit outputs with 19 points, 15 rebounds and two steals as they snapped Magnolia's four-game win streak.

It was McDaniels who sank the free throws that allowed them to thwart Magnolia's attempt to pull off a comeback.

With the win, the Bolts picked up a fifth victory in 8 games for solo sixth in the standings This placed them ahead of the Magnolia that dropped to its fourth loss in eight games.

"It turned out to be what I expected it to be: It was a grind out game," said Meralco coach Norman Black.

"It wasn't pretty because both teams rely on defense than they do on offense but we made some stops down the stretch and made a difference in the game."

Chris Newsome added 16 points for Meralco, which also got 13 and 12 from Aaron Black and Bong Quinto, respectively.

Magnolia's Antonio Hester had 23 points, while Paul Lee scored 18. But the Hoshots still faltered in the end as they got stifled by Meralco's crowded defense.

"We really thought it was a very important game for us tonight. We struggled throughout, but we grinded it out, stuck it out we got a win in the end," said Black.

