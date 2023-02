Encho Serrano of Phoenix Super LPG in action against Jamaal Franklin of Converge in the PBA Governors' Cup. PBA Images.



Encho Serrano scored 28 points including a crucial basket in the final minutes to steer Phoenix Super LPG past Converge, 106-103, in the PBA Governors' Cup on Sunday at Araneta Coliseum.

Davaughn Maxwell added 19 markers, 15 boards and three assists for the Fuel Masters' third victory in eight games.

(More details to follow.)

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.