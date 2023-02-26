Jema Galanza in action for Creamline against Chery Tiggo in the PVL All-Filipino Conference. PVL Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- With Alyssa Valdez still on the sidelines, the Creamline Cool Smashers have asked for more from Jema Galanza and she has delivered.

Valdez has yet to play in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference after suffering a knee injury in their last game of the Reinforced Conference. Yet the Cool Smashers have barely missed a beat, compiling a 4-1 win-loss record midway through the elimination round.

Leading the charge is Galanza, who has scored 77 points in their first five games on 72 kills, three aces, and two blocks. She has conspired with Michele Gumabao (73 points) and Tots Carlos (60 points) to fire up the Creamline offense even without their prolific captain.

For Galanza, the encouragement she receives from Valdez has helped her embrace the bigger role that Creamline has given her.

"Si Ate Ly kasi 'yung, personally kasi 'pag naririnig ko 'yung, 'Oy,' 'yung ganoon niya, so laking bagay na. Maging aware na sa mga pagkakamali mo or kailangan mong magkaroon ng ano pa, leadership sa loob ng court, kahit pa sa training," said Galanza.

"So 'yung mga ganoong klaseng ano niya, simpleng gestures sa amin, pampagising talaga," she added.

Galanza played her finest game of the conference so far last Saturday, pouring in 25 points in the Cool Smashers' 17-25, 25-11, 25-19, 25-21 triumph over Chery Tiggo. She played a brilliant two-way game, adding 13 digs and 12 receptions.

Her efforts helped Creamline recover from their first loss of the conference -- a five-set defeat to F2 Logistics last week.

Aside from her considerable output on the court, Galanza is also learning to become more of a leader for a Creamline squad that features several veterans. Again, she is leaning on Valdez's guidance.

"Noong nalaman namin na wala si Ate Ly, talagang medyo mabigat, siyempre, kasi wala 'yung leader namin talaga sa loob ng court. Pero sabi ko nga, laging sinasabihan ako ni Ate Ly na ito 'yung kailangan ko sa loob ng court," Galanza recalled.

"Sabi niya, akuin mo rin 'yung mga responsibilidad mo sa loob ng court. I-feel mo 'yung paglalaro mo ng volleyball, para mailabas mo 'yung pinaka-laro mo," she added. "Sabi niya sa akin na kapag nage-enjoy ako, masaya ako at nagsasalita ako, leadership na rin 'yun."

"Naa-absorb 'yun ng buong team. 'Yun lang naman ang sinasabi niya sa akin lagi, and hindi ko makakalimutan."

Galanza and Creamline will return to action on Tuesday, February 28 against Army Black Mamba at the PhilSports Arena.



