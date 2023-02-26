Alodia Gosiengfiao, the CEO of Tier One Entertainment, watches Blacklist International in the M4 World Championships. Courtesy: Blacklist International.

MANILA — One of Blacklist's big bosses, Alodia Gosiengfiao, recently tied the knot with businessman Chris Quimbo.

With many luminaries — from gaming to business, and even politics — present at the celebrity cosplayer's special day, there was notably one absence: Blacklist International's Mobile Legends: Bang Bang team.

The group is under Tier One Entertainment, where Gosiengfiao is one of the chief executive officers.

Speaking to reporters after their MPLD match on Saturday, Blacklist team captain Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna said the team had to work double time as they had to adjust to a new game patch, ahead of the season's start.

"February 14 'yong wedding ni Boss A [Alodia] and February 17 ang laban namin. And as much as possible gusto naming mayroon kaming momentum pagdating ng MPL and super crucial kasi since nagkaroon ng amalking patch," OhMyV33nus said.

The Codebreakers may have fallen in their opening match against Echo Philippines, but they managed to bounce back two days later with a 2-0 sweep of TNC Pro Team.

They followed it up with a win against Omega Esports, a week later.

Now tied for second place with Bren Esports, Blacklist is well on the race to defend their title.

With their absence on "Boss A's" wedding day, the members of Blacklist could only hope to gift her another MPL title to make up for it.

"Para kay Boss A, sorry, and ang mareregalo namin is hopefully, another championship," OhMyV33nus said.

Wise hoped the same, as he relished the fact that the whole team was invited.

"'Yung ma-invite sa wedding ni Boss A nakakatuwa na. Tapos nakakahiya. Try namin bumawi. Bibigyan namin siya ng trophy."