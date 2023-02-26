Marck Espejo in action for Cignal HD against Vanguard in the Spikers Turf. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Cignal battled back from seven points down in third set to thwart Vanguard, 25-16, 25-18, 26-24, and remain unbeaten in the Spikers’ Turf Open Conference elims at the Paco Arena on Sunday.

Marck Espejo, JP Bugaoan and Wendell Miguel had the HD Spikers charging back in the third stanza to overcome the Volley Hitters and claim the victory.

“It was not as good as our performance sa last game namin. Medyo ang dami naming unforced errors hindi ganun kaganda yung performance,” said Cignal head coach Dexter Clamor.

“Yet, ang maganda dito nung patapos yung laro pinakita talaga nila yung tamang attitude, pinakita nila yung experience nila as manlalaro. Talagang kinapitan talaga nila hanggang dulo.”

Espejo paced the HD Spikers with 11 points while team skipper Ysay Marasigan added 10 markers as they step closer to the first semifinal berth with a 7-0 slate.

The Volley Hitters, who drew six and five points from Vince Abrot and Nathan Sorio, respectively, fell to 1-6 in a tie with the Air Force side.