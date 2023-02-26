Portuguese Ironman Filipe Azevedo

Portuguese Filipe Azevedo and fellow Ironman 70.3 champion Tuan Chun Chang of Taiwan beef up the men’s pro cast of the Alveo Ironman 70.3 Davao, which unfolds on March 26 at Azuela Cove.

The event, which marks the Ironman 70.3 Philippines’ return to Davao after a three-year hiatus due to pandemic, has drawn 1,019 athletes from 48 nations a full month before it is fired off, proving the sport’s popularity both in the local triathlon scene and abroad.

Hong Kong accounted for the biggest number of foreign entries thus far with 44, while England and Singapore are sending in 28 and 26 athletes, respectively, followed by the US (23), Japan (22), India (14) and France (13).

Australia, whose world-class bets have dominated the local Ironman 70.3 and full IM races for years, is putting up an 18-athlete contingent, led by top women’s pro contender Dimity-Lee Duke, a multi-5150 race winner who placed third in the first Ironman 70.3 Davao in 2018 and wound up fourth in the following year.

Registration is ongoing. For details, log on to ironman.com/im703-davao-philippines-athletes.

Up for grabs are $30,000 purse for winners in both the men’s and women’s pro divisions of the event.

Portugal has only one entry, but Azevedo is not after the quantity but the quality of performance he hopes to dish out in the 1.9k swim-90k bike-21k run distance race.

Now based in Dubai, Azevedo dominated the 2019 Ironman 70.3 Shanghai and topped his country’s Middle Distance Triathlon National Championships last year.

But the 30-year-old does expect a stiff challenge form a host of top-notch rivals, including Chang, who ruled the Irionman Taitung in record fashion (3:52.48) and topped the Taipei Triathlon National Championships, both last year.

Also in the fold are Aussies Matthew Tonge and Nick Carling, runner-up in last year’s World Triathlon Long Distance Championship Samorin, Spain’s Eneko Elosegi and Juampe Garcia, Jayden Kuijpers of New Zealand, Michael Raelert and Ognjen Stojanovic of Germany and Japan’s Kaito Tohara.