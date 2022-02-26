MANILA - South Built Esports are through to the grand finals of the VALORANT Champions Tour 2022: Philippines Stage 1 Challengers (VCT - PH Challengers) after escaping Action PH in the lower bracket finals, Saturday.

It took three intense matches for SBE, who climbed from the lower bracket, to take the last grand finals slot.

SBE won the first half of the Ascent map. Action PH tried to come alive in the second half but SBE ended the map at round 23.

The match was neck-and-neck in the Split map, with Action PH holding a 7-5 lead. But SBE lost steam in the second half, allowing Action PH to draw match point.

Action PH held a small 7-5 lead as they ended the first half of the Haven map, but Haven went on a 7-4 run in the second half, to draw match point.

Action PH looked poised to force the series to overtime, outnumbering SBE 2-3 in Round 24. But Deko “Papichulo” Evangelista killed off two Action PH players, leaving Emmanuel "Emman" Morales to his devices.

Emman managed to kill off Papichulo in the middle of a spike diffuse attempt, but Johnty "JA" Arone was quick enough to pull the trigger on his pistol and finish off Emman to secure the series.

South Built Esports will face NAOS Gaming in the grand finals Sunday, 10 a.m.