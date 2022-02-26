MANILA—National esports organization Sibol on Friday named 2 teams that will represent the country in the upcoming Southeast Asian Games in the Free Fire esports event.

Garena Free Fire, also known as Free Fire, is a battle royale game played on mobile where players need to survive by wiping out opponents and securing weapons, ammunition, and other equipment.

Local esports squads Rise Nation and God Ascends both ranked first after scoring 88 points, defeating 10 other teams in 6 games in the 1-day tournament.

Besting expectations after placing 3rd in the 5th map, Rise Nation came back in the last match to clinch the first spot.

Players of Rise Nation were emotional after the games, and described their victory as a "dream come true."

“Focus sa goal, kaya dream come true,” says "Monkey," a player of Rise Nation in the post-game interview.

"Nanginginig kami, di namin ma-explain 'yung saya."

(We are trembling, we cannot explain how happy we are.)

This is the first time Sibol has conducted qualifiers for Free Fire.

Esports titles debuted in the regional games in 2019, which the Philippines hosted.

The Philippines now has delegates for FIFA Online 4, League of Legends: Wild Rift (men's and women's), League of Legends (PC), Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Crossfire, and Free Fire.

Qualifiers for the Arena of Valor title, the last Sibol tournament, will be concluded on Sunday, February 27.