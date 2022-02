RK Ilagan scored the go-ahead basket that lifted Alaska to a cliff-hanging 94-93 victory over Meralco in the PBA Governors' Cup on Saturday at the Ynares Stadium in Antipolo.

Ilagan had a career-high 11 points in the game, one of the last few the Aces have in their farewell conference.

Import Olu Ashoulu and Mike DiGregorio added 21 markers each for Alaska.

(More details to follow.)