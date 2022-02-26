76ers guard James Harden dribbles past Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels in their game on February 25, 2022. Bruce Kluckhohn, USA Today Sports/Reuters

Joel Embiid had 34 points and 10 rebounds and James Harden added 27 points, 12 assists and 8 rebounds in his debut to lift the Philadelphia 76ers past the host Minnesota Timberwolves 133-102 on Friday.

It was Harden's 1st game with the Sixers since being acquired with Paul Millsap from the Brooklyn Nets for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and 2 first-round draft picks. Harden was sidelined with a strained hamstring for his first 4 games with the Sixers.

Tyrese Maxey contributed 28 points and 4 steals and Matisse Thybulle chipped in with 11 points for the Sixers.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 25 points, D'Angelo Russell added 21 and Anthony Edwards had 15. Jaden McDaniels also scored 10 points.

Maxey drove from mid-court to the basket for a layup for a 51-43 lead with 4:04 remaining in the 2nd quarter.

Russell converted a 3-point play on the Timberwolves' ensuing possession.

Harden hit a 3-pointer and was fouled with 56.3 seconds left for a rare 4-point play and a 63-49 advantage.

The Sixers led 65-49 at halftime thanks in large part to Harden's 17 points.

Russell paced the Timberwolves with 17.

Embiid dropped in a trey from the top of the key with 10:04 to go in the third and the Sixers went ahead 75-53.

On Philadelphia's next offensive trip, Thybulle stole the ball and found a wide open Maxey for a 9-0 run and a 24-point advantage.

McDaniels and Russell scored consecutive baskets, but Minnesota still trailed by 20 with 7:53 remaining in the third.

Edwards scored 10 straight for the Timberwolves, yet they fell behind 92-74 at the end of the third.

Maxey opened the fourth with back-to-back floaters in the lane for a 22-point lead.

The Sixers kept the pressure on when Embiid received a bounce pass from Harden and hit a trey for a 105-83 lead with 7:54 left.

Harden converted his second four-point play, this time with 5:53 left, for a 113-89 advantage.

The Sixers cruised to the win from that point.