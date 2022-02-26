Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie shoots over Jazz center Rudy Gobert in their game on February 25, 2022. Rob Gray, USA Today Sports/Reuters

Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points — with seven 3-pointers — and the Utah Jazz's defense stiffened up in the 2nd half en route to a 114-109 win over the visiting Dallas Mavericks on Friday night in Salt Lake City.

Rudy Gobert contributed 14 points, 17 rebounds, 3 blocks and 2 big buckets late in the 4th quarter. Bojan Bogdanovic added 18 points as the Jazz won in the teams' 1st game back from the All-Star break.

Mike Conley scored 15 points, including game-clinching free throws, and grabbed 6 rebounds with 5 assists, and Jordan Clarkson contributed 13 points off the bench in the Jazz's 7th win in 8 games.

Luka Doncic scored 23 points on 8-of-24 shooting and dished out 11 assists with 7 rebounds. Dwight Powell totaled 22 points and 7 boards, and Spencer Dinwiddie fired in 20 points for Dallas, which had won 2 in a row prior to the All-Star break.

Dallas was limited to 42 second-half points after putting up 67 in the 1st half and holding a 9-point lead early in the 3rd quarter.

The Mavericks jumped out to a 9-2 start and held a 34-31 lead after the 1st quarter. They surpassed the 30-point mark again in the 2nd quarter with 33 for a 67-60 halftime lead.

Utah's defense tightened up in the third quarter, holding Dallas to just 19 points. The Jazz took an 89-86 lead into the fourth quarter after closing out the third with a 14-5 scoring push.

Dallas stormed back ahead of the Jazz with a Dinwiddie-led 10-0 run that gave the Mavs a 96-92 lead.

Utah's 7-0 run gave it a 105-102 lead, but Doncic scored five straight to put the Mavericks up 107-105.

The Jazz then scored seven in a row again, including two Gobert buckets and a Bogdanovic 3-pointer. Doncic missed a game-tying 3 with 34.8 seconds remaining, and Gobert put Utah up by five with 11.1 seconds to go.

Dorian Finney-Smith made a layup with 5.9 ticks left to help the Mavericks pull within three.

Conley then knocked down two free throws in the final seconds.