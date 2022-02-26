Lakers forward LeBron James drives to the basket against Clippers guard Reggie Jackson in their game on February 25, 2022. Jayne Kamin-Oncea, USA Today Sports/Reuters

Marcus Morris Sr. hit a go-ahead jumper with 39.4 seconds remaining and the Los Angeles Clippers benefitted from a key call reversal 13 seconds later to hold off the host Los Angeles Lakers 105-102 on Friday night.

The wild finish featured 2 flipped calls, one that followed a Russell Westbrook miss with 26.3 seconds left. The Clippers won that one, thanks to a 7-minute replay review, after the referees had originally given the Lakers possession after a LeBron James rebound.

Up one, the Clippers then had a chance to run out most of the remaining time but got called for an 8-second backcourt violation, giving the ball back to the Lakers with 18.3 seconds left.

The call followed a foul whistled on Talen Horton-Tucker that was reversed on replay, allowing the Clippers to retain possession but giving them just one more second to advance past the mid-court line, which they failed to do.

The Lakers had 2 subsequent chances to score, but Carmelo Anthony misfired on a 3-pointer with 4.0 seconds left and, after Jackson made it a 3-point game with 2 free throws with 2.2 seconds left, James couldn't connect from the left corner as time expired.

Terance Mann led 7 players in double figures with 19 points for the Clippers, who beat the Lakers for a 3rd straight time this season.

James was held to a team-high 21 points for the Lakers, ending his run of 23 straight games with 25 or more points.

The Clippers trailed 100-95 after a Westbrook layup with 2:44 remaining before rallying into the lead with 6 straight points. The last 2 came on free throws by Amir Coffey for a 101-100 lead with 1:05 to go.

Austin Reaves countered with a pair of foul shots to put the Lakers back on top by one with 57.1 seconds left before Morris nailed his big hoop.

Mann capped a double-double with a team-best 10 rebounds for the Clippers, who won for the 4th time in their last 5 games. Luke Kennard chipped in with 18 points, Jackson 17 to go with a team-high 6 assists, Coffey with 14, Isaiah Hartenstein 11, and Morris and Robert Covington 10.

James, who also accumulated 11 rebounds, and Dwight Howard (14 points, 16 rebounds) recorded double-doubles for the Lakers, who trailed by as many as 16 points in the 1st half en route to the 4th loss in their past 5 games.

Anthony and Westbrook had 18 points apiece for the Lakers, while Horton-Tucker added 16 and Malik Monk 7 to go with a team-high 6 assists.