Spurs forward Keldon Johnson drives to the basket as Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma defends in their game on February 25, 2022. Geoff Burke, USA Today Sports/Reuters

Keldon Johnson and Jakob Poeltl had career-high scoring games, Dejounte Murray produced his 12th triple-double and the San Antonio Spurs needed all of it to beat the host Washington Wizards 157-153 in double overtime on Friday.

Johnson led the Spurs with 32 points, Poeltl added 28 points and 11 rebounds, and Murray, fresh off his 1st All-Star Game appearance, racked up 31 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds.

The Spurs led by 8 points after Murray's jumper with 1:20 to play in regulation. But Washington clawed back, tying the game at 130 on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's layup with 19.4 seconds remaining to send the game into overtime.

There were 10 lead changes in the first extra period, the final on Murray's 3-pointer with 25.6 seconds left that made it 145-143. Washington called timeout to set up Raul Neto's layup with 18.3 seconds to play that tied the game and ultimately produced the 2nd overtime.

Poeltl's rebound and outback with 2:37 left in the 2nd overtime put the Spurs on top at 151-150, and Murray's running bank shot with 1:03 remaining pushed San Antonio's lead to 3 points. After a miss by Washington, Poeltl's floating jumper off Murray's 14th assist of the game gave the Spurs the margin they needed to close out the gritty win.

San Antonio has won 4 of its past 5 games.

Kyle Kuzma tied his season-high with 36 points, with Caldwell-Pope adding 24, Neto scoring 22 and Daniel Gafford hitting for 17 points for Washington, which has dropped 2 of its past 3 games.

The Wizards led by as many as seven points in the first quarter and were up 33-30 at its conclusion behind 11 points by Caldwell-Pope. San Antonio fought back to take the lead at 60-59 on Murray's jumper at the 3:41 mark of the second.

The Spurs held on to the advantage for the rest of the period, going to halftime with a 75-71 lead after scoring a season-high 45 points in the second quarter.

Murray led all scorers in the half with 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting and added eight assists and eight rebounds. Johnson added 18 and Poeltl had 14 in the half for San Antonio.

Caldwell-Pope hit for 18 points by halftime, with Kuzma contributing 14 and Deni Avdija scoring 10 for Washington.