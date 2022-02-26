Heat forward Jimmy Butler drives to the basket as Knicks defenders look on on February 25, 2022. Vincent Carchietta, USA Today Sports/Reuters

Tyler Herro scored a team-high 25 points off the bench Friday night for the visiting Miami Heat, who overcame a 46-point effort by RJ Barrett to beat the New York Knicks 115-100.

Bam Adebayo (16 points, 16 rebounds) posted a double-double while adding 4 blocked shots as Jimmy Butler scored 23 points and Kyle Lowry added 19 points and 9 rebounds for the Heat, which won for the 7th time in 8 games and moved back into a tie with the Chicago Bulls atop the Eastern Conference at 39-21.

The win also extended the Heat's road winning streak to 6 games, dating back to February 3.

Barrett, who missed the final 4 games before the All-Star Break due to a sprained left ankle, showed no signs of rust in his first action since February 8. The 21-year-old scored 30 points in the first half — just 6 shy of his career-high entering the night — and ended up with the most points by a Knicks player since Carmelo Anthony scored 46 points against the Utah Jazz on Nov. 14, 2014.

Evan Fournier had 13 points, Alec Burks added 12 points and 8 rebounds and Julius Randle (11 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists) flirted with a triple-double despite shooting just 2 for 15 from the floor.

The Knicks lost for the eighth time in nine games and fell 3 1/2 games behind the Atlanta Hawks in the race for 10th place in the Eastern Conference and the last bid to the play-in tournament.

The Knicks opened the game on a 10-0 run, led 32-30 at the end of the first quarter and didn't trail until the Heat mounted a 22-4 run to take a 54-40 lead. Gabe Vincent had a team-high six points during the outburst, including the 3-pointer that put Miami ahead for good at 39-38 with 9:14 left.

The Knicks were 1-for-8 from the field with three turnovers during the Heat's run before Barrett outscored Miami 15-11 over the final 4:11 to pull the hosts within 65-55.

The Knicks got as close as one point at 86-85 on Randle's free throw with 41.6 seconds left in the third, but Lowry drained four straight free throws to end the quarter and begin a 22-10 run for the Heat, who led by at least eight points for the final 8:35.