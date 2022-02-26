MANILA—NAOS Esports secured the first slot in the Grand Finals of the Valorant Champions Tour 2022: Philippines Stage 1 Challengers after dismantling Action PH in their matchup, Saturday.

With NAOS leading 11-3 in the first half of the Icebox map, Action tried to claw their way back into the match by going on a 5-1 run.

But after breaking off modeskiii's Killjoy's ultimate, NAOS used this opening to kill off 4 players, and later on dealing the final blow on a player attempting to defuse the spike.

With NAOS leading 11-9 in the first half, Action fought their way back by winning 2 rounds, including one with a "flawless victory" to tie the game at 11-all.

Action completed the comeback by getting 2 more rounds, capped off with a headshot to force a Game 3.

Action, however, lost steam in the decider Haven map, failing to capitalize on the momentum from the last round after only getting 1 point in the 2nd half. They ended the first half behind 7-5.

Both NAOS and Action secured slots in the Asia-Pacific Challengers to be held in March, as 2 of the country's 3 representatives in the regional tilt.

The fight is not over for Action, as they face the winner between Oasis Gaming and South Built Esports.

NAOS Esports

Blas

blurred

jEEE

kvzx

Kakarot

backstab

Action PH

Georggyyy

Aryu

Emman

sirodeathyo

modeskiii