MANILA - Onic PH are back on the winning column at the expense of Bren Esports, who were sent reeling to a three-game losing skid in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League after their clash, 2-0, Saturday.

Kenneth "Saxa" Fedelin and David Charles "FlapTzy" Canon connected to put pressure on Gerald "Dlarskie" Trinchera's Uranus early into Game 1.

But Onic PH countered with a couple of good pick-offs lead by Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdesol and Mark "Markyyyyy" Capacio, helping them get back in the game.

Dlarskie got back on his feet and forged the way for Onic to do their signature banana-split strat, at one point giving Kairi the opening to bring down the life of Bren's base to about a half.

Four Bren players ambushed Kairi down the middle lane later in the game, which could've been a good opening for the Season 6 champions. But Onic picked up and eventually secured the series.

Kairi was the MVP in Game 1 with his Hayabusa, getting a 7/1/3 kill-death-assist (KDA) record.

From a slow first half of the game, Onic went on a blitz, keeping Bren to just 5 kills to secure Game 2, as Markyyyyy's Beatrix dealt damage output strong enough to ward off Bren's players in team fights.

Onic kept Bren to just 6 kills in Game 2. Markyyyyy was the MVP with a 7/1/7 KDA record. Onic now have a 2-1 win-loss record this season, while Bren lost their third straight game.

Onic will try to bring their win streak to 2 next week as they face Omega Esports on Friday, March 4. Bren will try to get into the win column as they take on Bren Esports tomorrow, February 27.