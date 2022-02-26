MANILA - RSG Philippines now sits at the top of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Season 9 standings, not even dropping a series, let alone a game since the season started.

The Kingslayers also have the kill-death-assist leaders, with Arvie “Aqua” Calderon ending week 1 of the season with a monstrous 18.50 kill-death-assist ratio. Eman "Emann" Sangco followed right after with a 7.75 KDA.

Both players, who are crucial cogs in RSG PH's undefeated MPL Season 9 performance thus far, attributed this to their hunger for a good standing, and the chemistry their team currently has.

"Parang ano po gigil kami maglaro kaya ganun [...] sa Season 9," Emann said after RSG Philippines' win against Omega Esports.

"Teamwork po talaga, at saka discipline," Emann said.

RSG Philippines has not dropped a single game, and are currently at the top of the standings with 9 points.

Echo PH, which dropped a match in their 2-1 win against TNC Pro Team, followed with 8 points.

RSG PH will try to keep its spotless record as it takes on TNC Pro Team on March 4.