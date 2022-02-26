Filipino champion Jerwin Ancajas and Fernando Martinez pose during the weigh in. Photo from Joven Jimenez

Filipino boxing champion Jerwin Ancajas easily made the weight for his IBF junior bantamweight title defense against Argentina's Fernando Martinez this Saturday in Las Vegas (Sunday, Manila time).

Ancajas, who is looking to tie Gabriel "Flash" Elorde with the most number of title defenses in a single weight class, tipped the scales at 114.5 pounds and got himself ready for his 10th title defense.

His challenger Martinez, a former Olympian, also weighed in at 114.5 pounds.

Ancajas was friendly toward his opponent who hasn't tasted defeat in 13 fights, but he promised an intense battle on fight night.

"On Saturday it will be war," he said in Fighthype. "Maybe I will evolve, evolve into a monster in the ring."

He also addressed his similarities with boxing legend Manny Pacquiao who has a powerful left hand like himself.

"When I was young Sir Manny was fighting Barrera all the legends in boxing, maybe I copied his (left) straight," said Ancajas.

When asked if he's willing to take on Nicaraguan star Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez who is penciled to fight Julio Cesar Martinez on March 5, he said:

"He’s my idol, I always watch his fights. If I have a chance to fight him then it’ll be my pleasure.”

