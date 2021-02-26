NBA: Kyrie Irving paces Nets' rout of Magic

Orlando Magic guard Chasson Randle (25) dribbles the ball against Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the second half at Barclays Center. Andy Marlin, USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Kyrie Irving totaled 27 points and nine assists as the host Brooklyn Nets recovered from a slow start and extended their season-high winning streak to eight games with a 129-92 victory over the Orlando Magic Thursday night.

Irving made 11 of 18 shots and reached the 25-point mark for the 18th time in 24 games as Brooklyn posted its most lopsided win of the season.

James Harden added 20, seven assists and nine rebounds for the Nets, who shot 61.1 percent over the final three quarters, 53.3 percent overall and hit 20 3-pointers.

Reserve Landry Shamet added 19, while Joe Harris and Bruce Brown chipped in 14 apiece as Brooklyn dominated in front of 327 fans in its second game since fans were allowed to return.

Nikola Vucevic collected 28 and 12 rebounds points for Orlando, which shot 40.2 percent, missed 27 of 36 3-point tries and absorbed its most lopsided loss of the season.

James Ennis III added 15 while Michael Carter-Williams and Dwayne Bacon chipped in 11 apiece for the Magic, who were outrebounded 51-35.

The Nets are on their longest winning streak since 2006 and won their sixth straight without Kevin Durant (strained left hamstring).

They overcame a trio of 10-point deficits in the first quarter and outscored Orlando by a 105-64 margin over the final 36 minutes

Brooklyn seized control of its latest win with an impressive second quarter.

The Nets made seven 3-pointers, 16 of 22 shots and outscored Orlando, 41-19, including a 35-11 blitz over the final 8:27 where they hit 13 of 15 shots to get a 67-45 lead by halftime.

Brooklyn's lead stretched to 75-49 on a Harden 3-pointer less than two minutes into the third. After Orlando was within 78-62 on a hoop by Carter-Williams with 6:23 remaining, the Nets held a 92-72 advantage into the fourth and then extended the lead to 106-75 on two free throws by Irving with eight minutes left.

