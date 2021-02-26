NBA: Hot-shooting Grizzlies topple Clippers

Jonas Valanciunas recorded a double-double with 16 points and 15 rebounds, Tyus Jones came off the bench to score 20 points, and the host Memphis Grizzlies beat the Los Angeles Clippers, 122-94, on Thursday.

All five Grizzlies starters scored in double figures, including Dillon Brooks with 19 points in his return from a three-game absence due to a thigh injury. Brooks' 3-of-5 3-point shooting set the pace on a night Memphis made 11 of 19 shots from long range.

The Grizzlies were equally effective shooting from inside the arc, knocking down 54.3 percent from the floor. Their balanced scoring fueled the torrid shooting.

Kyle Anderson played a strong all-around game with 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists, Ja Morant posted 16 points and dished seven assists, and Grayson Allen added 10 points.

Jones, who led all scorers, shot 9-for-11 from the floor. Fellow reserves Justise Winslow and Brandon Clarke each added nine points, and Clarke grabbed eight rebounds.

On the other side of the ball, Memphis held Los Angeles to just 40.5 percent shooting and limited second-chance opportunities with a 48-41 rebounding edge.

Clippers All-Star selections Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were held to 17 and 13 points, respectively. Serge Ibaka added another 13 points for Los Angeles, and Reggie Jackson scored 12 points off the bench.

Memphis compounded Los Angeles' shooting woes with ball-hawking defense. The Grizzlies forced the Clippers into 14 turnovers, while committing just six on the other end.

Los Angeles mustered only five more assists than giveaways.

The two teams meet again in Memphis on Friday night. The back-to-back begins a swing of six road games in the next seven for Los Angeles, including five straight.

Thursday's win pulled Memphis to .500 on the season after the Grizzlies dropped two straight to Phoenix and Dallas.