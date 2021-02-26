Boxing: Left out of big fight, Ryan Garcia blames Pacquiao for failed fight talks

After creating a stir by calling out Manny Pacquiao, world-title prospect Ryan Garcia blamed Pacquiao for their supposed negotiations to fail.

In an interview with TMZ, the WBC interim lightweight champion said the botched talks was on Pacquiao.

"Manny came to offer me the fight," Garcia said. "Obviously, I would love to fight Manny Pacquiao, but that's on him. That's on him."

Garcia called out Pacquiao after knocking out Luke Campbell in 7 rounds last January, saying it's time for Pacquiao "to pass the torch."

Garcia later said the fight was nearing fruition, even announcing it on Instagram.

"A dream turned reality. It's an honor to share the ring with (Pacquiao). I will always respect what you did in and out the ring. Here's to the best man winning," he said.



Pacquiao said he considered Garcia as one of his options for his comeback fight.

But Garcia was apparently left out of the equation as news of talks between Pacquiao and Terence Crawford came out.

