The Philippines will take New Zealand’s place at the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade, FIBA announced Friday, after New Zealand announced it was withdrawing from the competition.

The Serbia tournament will be from June 29 to July 4.

Following the announcement of the National Federation of New Zealand to withdraw from the #FIBAOQT & the @FIBA3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament, @FIBA has decided to replace New Zealand by the following teams, according to the respective rankings:



(More details to follow.)