MPL Season 11: Wise puts up surprise Alice pick as Blacklist sweeps Omega

Angela Coloma, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 25 2023 07:46 PM

Courtesy: MPL Philippines
MANILA - Blacklist International notched back-to-back wins in MPL Season 11 after sweeping Omega Esports, 2-0, at the Shooting Gallery in Makati. 

Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario added Alice to his list of unorthodox jungler picks as Blacklist dismantled Omega, who have now lost three of their first four games. 

Blacklist won through a blowout in Game 1. 

The MPL Season 10 champions are now tied with Bren Esports in the second spot, with a 2-1 win-loss record in the league. 

Blacklist will face Onic Philippines on March 3, at 4 P.M., while Omega will try and bounce back against Nexplay EVOS, on March 4. 

