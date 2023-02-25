Volleyball: Santiago, Ageo Medics cruise past Okayama

Jaja Santiago in action for the Saitama Ageo Medics. Photo courtesy of the Saitama Ageo Medics on Twitter.

Jaja Santiago and the Saitama Ageo Medics made it six wins in a row after cruising past the Okayama Seagulls in straight sets, Saturday at the Victorina Wink Gymnasium.

The Ageo Medics needed just an hour and 12 minutes to complete a 25-15, 25-14, 25-16 triumph, hiking their record to 18-6 in the 2022-23 season of the V.League.

Santiago was a major factor in the win, converting 10 of her 17 hits while adding three blocks.

Mami Uchiseto added 13 points on nine kills, three blocks and an ace, while Yuka Sato scored 11 of her 12 points on attacks.

The Ageo Medics are now just half a game behind JT Marvelous (18-7) for second place in Division 1, with the two teams slugging it out on Sunday at the Victorina Wink Gymnasium.

The Toray Arrows continue to pace the league with their 19-6 win-loss record.

Amika Saiki had nine points in a losing effort for the Seagulls, who dropped to 6-19 in Division 1.