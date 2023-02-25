Valientes, ZamPen slug it out for Vismin Invitational crown

Photo from Vismin Super Cup Facebook page

The Zamboanga Valientes and McDavid-ZamPen will again figure in a battle of crosstown rivals in the Vismin Super Cup Invitational tournament finale on Saturday.

The title clash will take place at Zamboanga City Coliseum at 8 p.m., two days after their initial tussle at the Mayor Vitaliano Agan Coliseum.

The Valientes and ZamPen were locked at the standings with 2-1 win-loss slates following McDavid's tight 92-91 win over Zamboanga.

ZamPen will again lean on Henry Iloka, who tallied 27 points, 16 rebounds, and three steals against the Valientes. Zamboanga will also have to watch out for Mark Doligon who scored the game winner for McDavid.

The finals will actually be a title rematch between the two squads.

In the previous season, ZamPen also beat the Valientes for the crown.

This time, however, the Valientes have NBA veterans Mario Chalmers and Renaldo Balkman.

They will also be backed by locals Das Esa, Denver Cadiz, Jeff Bernardo, Jojo Belorio and Jerome Ferrer.

A slam dunk contest will also be staged before the game with Olympian Eumir Marcial and former WBO Intercontinental champion Jonas Sultan serving as judges.

The event will also be graced by Zamboanga City Mayor John Dalipe for the ceremonial toss.