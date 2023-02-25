Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – The defending champions National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs opened their title defense with a dominant win against the Ateneo Blue Eagles in the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament.

On Saturday, the Lady Bulldogs scored yet another rousing victory with a 25-15, 25-20, 25-16 win over Ateneo at the Mall of Asia Arena to extend their winning run to 19-0 since the halted Season 82.

It was a close encounter at the start of the second set with the Lady Bulldogs only having a 9-7 lead after a crosscourt hit of reigning MVP Bella Belen.

But just like in the opening frame, NU pulled away midway of the set as Ateneo committed back-to-back errors, 16-10. It went up to 18-11 as reserve setter Joyme Cagande scored an ace off the bench.

A block by Sheena Toring to Lianne de Guzman’s spike put the Lady Bulldogs to set point before Cess Robles finished a combination play to take a 2-0 match advantage, 25-20.

There was no stopping the Lady Bulldogs in the third as they continued their rampage with a 9-2 start capped by a power tip from Belen.

The separation ballooned to ten points after Vanie Gandler’s drop shot went outside, 13-3. Another Ateneo attacking error extended NU’s lead to 18-5.

Down 11-24, the Blue Eagles had a late 5-0 run, including an emphatic block to Belen, to force NU head coach Karl Dimaculangan to sue for time, 16-24. Faith Nisperos, however, ended the match with a service error.

