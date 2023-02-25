UAAP: NU drubs Ateneo to start 3-peat bid in men’s volley

Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – (UPDATED) The National University (NU) Bulldogs duplicated the dominant win of their women’s team as they ripped the Ateneo Blue Eagles to start the UAAP Season 85 men’s volleyball tournament.

After getting challenged in the opening set, NU cruised to a 25-23, 25-11, 25-20 victory over the Blue Eagles to cap the opening day of UAAP volleyball at the Mall of Asia Arena Saturday.

Rookie Michaelo Buddin topscored for the Bulldogs with 13 points, including four blocks, while Nico Almendras contributed with 12 markers.

NU coach Dante Alinsunurin was generally satisfied with how his squad performed in their first match.

“Nagpapasalamat kami sa UAAP na binigyan ulit kami na maglaro ulit ang men’s team. Sobrang masaya ako sa naging performance ng team namin kasi matagal namin tong inensayo. Although syempre first game palang naman,” he said.

The Bulldogs pulled away early in the second set as Buddin scored off-the-block spike for a 16-8 lead.

NU stretched their advantage further as Obed Mukaba attacked in the middle, 20-9. A backrow hit from Almendras moved the two-time defending champions, 23-9.

It was an easy run for the Bulldogs in the third as they quickly established a separation, 13-8, capped by a down-the-line hit of Ken Malinis.

Back-to-back errors from NU gave Ateneo a little hope, 15-20, but a solid block of Buddin sparked the Bulldogs’ final push to end the game.

Jian Salarzon was the only bright spot for the Blue Eagles with 12 points.

