UAAP football: Rebosura lifts FEU women over Ateneo

Regine Rebosura celebrates after scoring the opening goal for FEU against Ateneo in the UAAP Season 85 women's football tournament. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Far Eastern University found a way to edge past Ateneo de Manila University, 1-0, for a winning start in the UAAP Season 85 Women's Football Tournament, Saturday at the UP Diliman Football Field.

Regine Rebosura scored the match's only goal in the 64th minute. The Quezon City native pounced on the Blue Eagles' miscue in defense to tap the ball home and secure all three points for the Lady Tamaraws, who experienced a wasteful afternoon to kickstart their campaign.

"Actually, I'm very disappointed with the result," said FEU mentor Let Dimzon. "We had a lot of chances but again, siguro out of focus. So this is their first game again for the UAAP so I think kabado. But again pinaka main problem talaga is we know we can dominate the game but the quality of the play inside, yun naging problem. Naging shaky."

Throughout the game, FEU produced chance after chance against Ateneo but only Rebosura found a way to put the ball at the back of the net. The Lady Tamaraws missed a golden opportunity to double their cushion near the end of the contest.

Referee Meliton Pelayo pointed to the penalty spot after a Blue Eagle committed a handball inside the Ateneo box. Captain Dionesa Tolentin stepped up to take the spot-kick, only to hit the right post.

Nevertheless, it was FEU that took all three points and the Lady Tamaraws will hope that they show more composure in front of goal next time around.

"Yung chemistry inside and then we have to polish yung finishing namin in front," added Dimzon. "We had a lot of chances but imagine sa harapan na ng goal, nasa bunganga na, pero hindi nila matapos yung bola."

