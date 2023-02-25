UAAP: Erin Pangilinan satisfied with first game as NU starter

Photo from UAAP media bureau

MANILA – There may be some nerves in her first game in the UAAP as a starter, but Erin Pangilinan took on the challenge to deliver an impressive performance for the National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs.

Pangilinan contributed seven points in the defending champions’ overwhelming victory over the Ateneo Blue Eagles in their opening match for the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball.

The 21-year-old middle blocker assumed the position left by Ivy Lacsina in the team, after the latter decided to move to the Premier Volleyball League and suit up for F2 Logistics.

“At first medyo kinabahan ako, kasi syempre di ko alam paano ako magpe-perform with the team. And syempre yung expectation nila sakin. Nadala naman sa Shakey’s and sa training namin. Nag-gel naman ako with them. Hindi naman ako gaano nahirapan,” she said.

Pangilinan acknowledged the challenge to replace Lacsina but assured that she is ready to offer something new to the table.

“Yes, na-satisfy naman and at the same time hindi pa rin ako nakakampante. I’m willing to take another improvement pa,” she continued.

Fortunately, she did not have to make too much adjustment with the team as she has played with most of them since high school

“I’ve been with them since high school. Alam na nila kung paano ako maglaro. Alam na nila kung paano ako gagalaw. Yung encouragement lang na parang kaya natin ito,” Pangilinan said.

The athlete is hoping to improve her connection with the team’s setters especially Lams Lamina for better showing in the succeeding games.

She would also pay attention to her serves after committing several errors in their opening game at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Lady Bulldogs will next face the Adamson University Lady Falcons on Wednesday, March 1.

