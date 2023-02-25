UAAP: Almadro rues stiffness of Ateneo in loss vs NU

Photo from UAAP media bureau

MANILA – Ateneo head coach Oliver Almadro admitted that it was extra difficult for the Blue Eagles to challenge an intact NU Lady Bulldogs while playing stiff almost all throughout the match.

On Saturday, Ateneo suffered a 15-25, 20-25, 16-25 loss to the defending champions Lady Bulldogs at the Mall of Asia Arena in the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament.

According to Almadro, his players appeared to be stiff, knowing the pressure the comes along when facing a solid team like NU.

“I’m not so happy but I’m giving it to my players na we have to bounce back in the next game. We’re too far away thinking right away into this tournament. So, medyo stiff yung kilos namin,” he said.

“Of course, you’re going against the champion team, intact lineup. May konting pressure, may konting pagiging stiff ng galaw. But I hope…and we will work all for Him for our next game.”

The UAAP champion coach said he reminded his team not to look at the endpoint of the match and endure the process first. Ateneo struggled almost the entire match with its skipper Faith Nisperos being limited to a measly nine points.

NU even established double-digit leads in the second and third frame.

“One game at a time. Yun ang naging problem namin kanina. We’re too stiff. We cannot react right away to what’s happening because we’re thinking ahead right away,” Almadro added.

Moving forward, Almadro assured that they will be focusing on building the players’ confidence to be more consistent with what they do in the practice.

The chief tactician of Ateneo stressed that UAAP is significantly different from preseason tournaments.

“No matter how big is the preseason, UAAP will be really the biggest tournament here in the Philippines. I think yun ang pumasok sa mind ng players ko. We have to adjust it right away,” he added.

Ateneo will next face the UE Lady Warriors on Wednesday, March 1.

