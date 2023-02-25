PVL: Dy leads way in F2's sweep of Cignal HD

F2 Logistics celebrates after scoring against Cignal HD in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) F2 Logistics earned a share of the lead in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference after sweeping Cignal HD on Saturday night at the PhilSports Arena.

The Cargo Movers pulled off a 25-23, 25-20, 25-23 victory to improve to 4-1 in the tournament, and tie the Creamline Cool Smashers at the top of the league standings.

Leading the way in their win was star opposite spiker Kianna Dy, who finished with 22 points including a pair of clutch kills in the closing stretch of the third set. Skipper Aby Maraño added 14 points, seven of which came off blocks.

"Ito naman 'yung goal namin, 'yung mas mabilis makatapos ng game, mas mag-dominate ng game. So I think we're on the right track," said F2 Logistics coach Regine Diego, after her team built on a five-set victory over Creamline in their previous game.

The Cargo Movers proved to be the more composed team in the clutch, out-playing the HD Spikers down the stretch of each frame.

In Set 1, they surged to a 24-21 lead after Maraño rejected a hit by Ces Molina, though back-to-back errors by the Cargo Movers kept Cignal HD alive. But Maraño would not be denied, and out of a timeout she scored off a running hit to put F2 Logistics up, 1-0.

The HD Spikers threatened again in Set 2, coming within a point, 21-20, off a quick hit by Ria Meneses. But Meneses sent her next attack wide and Gel Cayuna committed a setting error in the next rally to gift the Cargo Movers with free points. A crosscourt hit by Dy and an ace from Fajardo clinched the frame for F2 Logistics.

The Cargo Movers needed to recover from a 23-22 deficit in Set 3, after Chin Basas gave Cignal HD a late lead. Dy was unstoppable, nailing a crafty off-speed hit to tie the frame at 23, before breaking through the HD Spikers' two-man block for match point, 24-23.

A poor pass allowed Cha Cruz-Behag to score the winning point for the Cargo Movers.

"I'm trying to get my confidence back, and I build it every training, every game. It's very important, especially padulo na, so hopefully, tuloy-tuloy," said Dy, who had 21 kills in the game.

The Cargo Movers had a 45-34 advantage in attacks, and a 10-6 advantage in kill blocks. Cignal HD did score 22 points off F2 Logistics' errors.

But no player reached double-digits for the HD Spikers, with Rose Doria firing nine points and Ria Meneses scoring eight. Molina was limited to just five points, however, as Cignal HD fell to 1-4 in the tournament.