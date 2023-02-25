PBA: NorthPort frustrates Blackwater, stays in playoff contention

NorthPort import Kevin Murphy in action against Blackwater in the PBA Governors' Cup. PBA Images.

(UPDATED) Kevin Murphy exploded for 47 points as NorthPort frustrated Blackwater, 110-104, in the PBA Governors' Cup on Saturday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Robert Bolick added 24 points, seven rebounds, and six assists while helping the Batang Pier orchestrate their second straight victory.

Murphy also had a PBA career-high 16 rebounds, and four steals.

"This is our second win lang pero we're happy na we are going up," said Batang Pier coach Bonnie Tan.

He sees cohesion between Murphy and his teammates, resulting in their second straight victory after six setbacks.

"Kevin admitted to me that in his first two games exhausted siya, nandoon ang jetlag at hindi pa nakakapa-adjust sa style natin dito," the NorthPort tactician said.

"It's a matter of time lang at ngayon napapakita n'ya na kaya niyang dalhin ang team natin."

NorthPort sent Blackwater to its eighth defeat.

Tan is hoping the Batang Pier will ride on their momentum when they take on tougher teams.

"Next game will be Magnolia. Hopefully hindi mawala ang momentum," said the NorthPort tactician.

The Scores:

NORTHPORT 110 – Murphy 47, Bolick 24, Calma 10, Tolentino 9, Zamar 6, Sumang 6, Chan 3, Taha 2, Santos 2, Munzon 1, Balagasay 0, Caperal 0

BLACKWATER 104 – Glover 20, Banal 19, Casio 14, Ayonayon 12, Taha 9, Ular 8, Suerte 7, Rosario 7, Ilagan 6, Hill 2, Escoto 0, DiGregorio 0, Amer 0

QUARTERS: 25-21, 49-58, 74-78, 110-104

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.

