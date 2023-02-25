Kevin Alas of NLEX in action against Rain or Shine in the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup. PBA Images.

(UPDATED) Kevin Alas scored 28 points and helped NLEX overcome Rain or Shine's tough challenge to come away with a 110-99 win in the PBA Governors' Cup on Saturday.

Import Wayne Selden added 21 points and dished out four assists, allowing the locals to contribute on the offense.

Getting a quarterfinal spot was not easy for the Road Warriors, however, as they needed to fight off the Elasto Painters who cut the lead to seven points after being down by 23.

"They made run after run and at the same time we made turnovers down the stretch," admitted Alas, who made huge impact in the fourth quarter.

"Maybe it's bad but it's a learning lesson for us, we should have finished the game better and stronger."

Coach Frankie Lim said rebounding is their key to winning.

"I'm so happy in the first half that we won the rebounding and I think we lost in the second half. That's the key, once we control the board we can do what we want," he said.

"Controlling the boards, making stops. That's important for us."

The Elasto Painters, led by Rey Nambatac's 26 points, fell to 2-6.

With the victory, the Road Warriors raised their record to 6-3 for an outright entry to the quarterfinals.

NLEX is now training its eyes for a top four spot in the playoffs.

"Our next game is against Terrafirma. We have to win that then we go against San Miguel for our last game. So we're looking at the top four," said the coach.

The Scores:

NLEX 110 – Alas 28, Selden Jr. 21, Trollano 20, Miranda 8, Goliguez 8, Rosales 8, Ganuelas-Rosser 7, Nieto 6, Pascual 4

RAIN OR SHINE 99 – Nambatac 26, Norwood 13, Demusis 12, Santillan 8, Mamuyac 7, Ildefonso 7, Borboran 7, Caracut 5, Belga 4, Smith 3, Yap 3, Ponferrada 2, Asistio 0, Clarito 0

QUARTERS: 33-13, 62-35, 80-66, 110-99

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.