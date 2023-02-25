NBA: Bucks push win streak to 13 despite Giannis injury

Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (R) celebrates with guard Pat Connaughton (L) after scoring a three point basket during the second half of Game 3 of round one of the NBA playoff game between the Chicago Bulls and the Milwaukee Bucks at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 22 April 2022. File photo. Matt Marton, EPA-EFE.



LOS ANGELES -- The Milwaukee Bucks shook off the first-quarter exit of superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo to beat the Miami Heat 128-99 on Friday and push their NBA winning streak to 13 games.

Antetokounmpo, who started despite concern over a wrist injury he suffered in the Bucks' final game before the All-Star break, departed late in the first quarter with a right knee injury.

The Bucks, who out-scored the Heat 42-32 in the first to seize control, didn't miss a beat as Jrue Holiday scored 24 points to lead six Milwaukee players in double figures.

Bobby Portis, back after an 11-game injury absence, added 18 points and 11 rebounds off the bench for the Bucks, who are just half a game behind the Boston Celtics for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.



"I thought it was really excellent, the whole group had a good focus coming out of the break, both ends of the court, pushing themselves to be their best," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said.

Budenholzer, who had to call a timeout when Antetokounmpo indicated he was hurt to get his star out of the game, said he didn't see when the injury occurred.

"I haven't gotten the full breakdown, but I'm pretty sure that either on a drive or a screen or something like that, that he knocked knees with somebody and just wasn't able to return," Budenholzer said, adding that he had no immediate information on the severity of the injury.

Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 23 points. Bam Adebayo added 18 and Tyler Herro had 14. But Miami connected on just nine of their 40 three-point attempts

The Bucks made 19 three-pointers on the way to their biggest margin of victory this season.

There was another lopsided result in Atlanta, where the Hawks shook off any uncertainty lingering after coach Nate McMillan was fired on Tuesday with a 136-119 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

And the Chicago Bulls embarrassed the Brooklyn Nets 131-87.

Trae Young scored 34 points for the Hawks, who were guided by interim coach Joe Prunty, who had been McMillan's top assistant.

Cleveland, coming off a loss to Denver on Thursday, grabbed a quick lead, but the Hawks had gained control by the end of the first quarter and surged away -- out-scoring the Cavs 49-34 in the second period.

They led by as many as 32 points and were up by 23 with two minutes to play.

- Randle leads Knicks -

Darius Garland led Cleveland with 33 points. Donovan Mitchell added 19 for the Cavs, who dropped a third straight game.

In Chicago, Zach LaVine scored 32 points to pace the Bulls -- who never trailed and led by as many as 50 against a Nets team that scored just 29 points in the first half.

New York Knicks All-Star forward Julius Randle matched his career high with 46 points in a 115-109 victory over the Wizards in Washington.



Randle drained seven three-pointers and helped the Knicks erase an early 19-point deficit on the way to a fourth straight victory.

Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis scored 23 points apiece for the Wizards.

Washington's Bradley Beal made a three-pointer with one minute remaining to tie it at 109-109.

Jalen Brunson responded by driving through traffic for a go-ahead layup and the Knicks pulled away from there to remain ahead of the Miami Heat for sixth in the East -- the last direct entry spot into the playoffs.

The Wizards, meanwhile, remained in 10th -- the last spot good for a play-in berth.

