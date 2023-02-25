MMA: Dominant Kingad schools Saputra in Bangkok

Danny Kingad showed Eko Roni Saputra why he's King. Handout photo

Danny "The King" Kingad dished out a masterful performance against Eko Roni Saputra, dominating the Indonesian en route to a shutout victory in ONE Fight Night 7.

Stronger and well-conditioned this time, Kingad easily handled the fancied Indonesian grappler their three-round flyweight clash at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

In the first round, Kingad stunned Saputra with a suplex that brought the Indonesian to the mat.

He followed this up with well-placed strikes to the legs and the body in the second stanza including a spinning back elbow that wobbled Saputra.

Kingad then evaded a late rally by the Indonesian in the final round to secure a unanimous decision.

With the victory, Kingad improved his record to 15-3 while snapping Saputra's win streak to seven.

In the main event, Fabricio Andrade scored a corner stoppage against fellow Brazilian John Lineker to win the ONE bantamweight title.

Andrade used his longer reach to dismantle the heavy hitting Lineker in just four rounds.