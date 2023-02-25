Lebanon coach admits: Gilas played unselfish basketball

Scottie Thompson shown here passing the ball for Gilas. Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Lebanon coach Jad El Hajj could not help but notice the difference between the Gilas Pilipinas team they faced before and the Justin Brownlee-led squad that beat them on Friday night.

The nationals rained them a hail of threes, leading to a 107-96 victory for the Philippines.

El Hajj said it all started with the way Gilas handled the ball.

“Honestly, they played today as a team,” said the Lebanon coach after their loss. “They had more than 20 assists.”

“The last time, they played more as individual. Today, they shared the ball. They played more as a team. They deserve it.”

Gilas recorded a total of 31 assists against Lebanon that night, translating to 17 three-pointers.

This was very different from the star-studded lineup they had during their losses to the Cedars.

One significant difference from the previous national squad was the addition of Justin Brownlee, who dished out a total of five assists. This encouraged more ball movement from his teammates, while looking for the open man.



Gilas coach Chot Reyes agreed with El Hajj's observation.

"We spoke about it a lot, knowing that we had some missing pieces and maybe we were not as individually talented as the previous line-ups... (the) players were really playing for each other," he said.

"I don't know if you felt it. Justin (and his teammates were) running for each other. It didn't matter who scored, as long as the ball was moving very well. Like I said, very, very happy with that result."