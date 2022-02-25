MANILA - Pinoy Valorant powerhouses Team Secret and Zeal Esports took early exits in the VCT Stage 1-Challengers PH after falling in their respective playoff matches on Friday.

Team Secret first took the fall after succumbing to Oasis Gaming in the first game of the lower bracket playoffs.

Outnumbered 2-3 in Round 26 of the Fracture map, and with the spike planted, Oasis Gaming went on to wipe out Team Secret en route to securing Game 1.

Team Secret ended the first half of the Haven map leading 8-4. But Oasis Gaming clawed their way back into the game, outscoring the defending champs 9-2 in the 2nd half to secure the series.

Zeal Esports were eliminated next after a sweep by South Built Esports, 2-0.

SBE easily disposed Zeal Esports in the Breeze map, taking the first half, 8-4 and taking the second half, 5-1.

Zeal had a good first half, ending the series at 7-5. But SBE caught on and kept Zeal to three points in the second half, to secure the series.

Both Zeal Esports and Team Secret were directly invited into the tournament, ending the group stages at Top 2 in their respective groups.