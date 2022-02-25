PBA: Ginebra snuffs Blackwater's fightback, snaps 4-game skid

Barangay Ginebra ended a 4-game skid with a 109-100 beating of Blackwater in the PBA Governors' Cup on Friday night at the Ynares Stadium in Antipolo.

But the win didn't come easy for the Gin Kings as they had to hold off a rampaging Bossing side who nearly completed a comeback after being down 31 points.

Justin Brownlee, who finished with 25 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists, scored 12 markers in the first quarter where they put up an early 37-20 lead.

Japeth Aguilar added 18 points and 8 rebounds, while Scottie Thompson tallied 16 points, 9 boards, and 8 assists.

The Kings now sport a 4-4 for a share of sixth place with TNT and Phoenix Super LPG.

The Bossing got as close as 7 points in the payoff period as Shawn Glover led the way with 29 points. JV Casio was also productive with 27 points for Blackwater, which fell to the league's worst 27 consecutive losses.

The scores:

Barangay Ginebra 109 – Brownlee 25, J. Aguilar 18, Thompson 16, Tenorio 14, Standhardinger 13, Onwubere 9, Tolentino 7, Chan 6, Caperal 1, Pinto 0, Enriquez 0, Ayaay 0.

Blackwater 100 – Glover 29, Casio 27, Amer 10, Ebona 10, Desiderio 7, McCarthy 5, Suerte 4, Ayonayon 2, Nabong 2, Baloria 2, Ambolutdo 1, Escoto 0, Washington 0, Chauca 0, Paras 0, Melton 0.

Quarters: 37-20; 63-41; 89-64; 109-100.