(UPDATED) NLEX mounted a tremendous effort in the fourth period, clawing back from a 22-point deficit to complete a thrilling 109-100 come-from-behind overtime victory over Rain or Shine in the PBA Governors Cup on Friday.

KJ McDaniels paved the way for the Road Warriors comeback, finishing with 35 points including the turnaround jumper that sent the game into overtime.

The rest of the Road Warriors crew did the work, with Jericho Cruz initiating the action in the extra period where they limited the Elasto Painters to just 3 points while scoring 12.

Kevin Alas added 15 points even as JR Quinahan delivered 13 points, same as Cruz.

It was NLEX's third straight win, improving its record to 7-3 and boosting its chances to a top four finish at the end of the 11-game eliminations.

Henry Walker scored 28 points for Rain or Shine, which also got 27 from Rey Nambatac.

But Walker got fouled out in the extra 5 minutes, leading to their third straight loss to drop to 3-6.

Box scores:

NLEX 109 – McDaniels 35, Alas 15, Quinahan 13, Cruz 13, Soyud 9, Rosales 9, Trollano 5, Nieto 4, Paniamogan 3, Ighalo 3, Varilla 0, Magat 0.

Rain or Shine 100 – Walker 28, Nambatac 27, Mocon 11, Santillan 8, Torres 7, Nieto 6, Borboran 4, Jackson 3, Guinto 3, Norwood 3, Asistio 0.

Quarters: 22-31; 38-55; 70-72; 97-97; 109-100.