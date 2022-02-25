MANILA - Bren Esports fell into a 3-game losing streak as RSG Philippines demolished them in their Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League (MPL Season 9) encounter on Friday.

RSG PH kept Bren Esports to just 2 kills in Game 1, behind a stellar performance by Nathanael “Nathzz” Estrologo's Esmeralda.

Nathzzz took the MVP recognition, coming out unscathed with 4 kills and 5 assists.

Jonard "Demonkite" Cedrix Caranto and Dylan “Light” Catipon combined to wreck havoc in Game 2, with the latter performing combos that allowed Demonkite to take sequential kills, among which was a triple kill near the 9th minute mark.

The former TNC roamer emerged as the MVP after ending the game flawlessly with 8 assists with his Khufra.

With the result, RSG are now on a 2-game winning streak after sweeping Nexplay EVOS in their opening match last week.

Bren will try to bounce back against M3 finalists Onic PH on Saturday, while RSG seeks to keep its hot streak as it faces Omega Esports the match after that.