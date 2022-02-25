

MANILA, Philippines -- Kib Montalbo and Tzaddy Rangel will get to play for Gilas Pilipinas for the first time, when the team makes its debut in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers on Friday night.

Gilas will take on India at the Araneta Coliseum, and the home team is widely favored against an Indian side ranked 80th in the world by FIBA.

India is also coming off a tough 101-46 defeat to New Zealand on Thursday afternoon, in their first game of the qualifiers.

Montalbo is one of six PBA players to make the 12-man line-up for Friday's game. He is joined by fellow TNT players Poy Erram, Roger Pogoy, Troy Rosario, and Kelly Williams.

NorthPort guard Robert Bolick also made the cut, officially signaling his return to the national team for the first time since the FIBA World Cup 2019.

Completing the roster are Japan-based professionals Thirdy Ravena and Dwight Ramos, as well as free agent guard Juan Gomez de Liano. They are joined by Ateneo center Ange Kouame and Gilas draftee William Navarro.

Sitting out against India are TNT's Gab Banal, Gilas draftee Jaydee Tungcab, and Overtime Elite's Lebron Lopez.

Tip-off is at 6:00 p.m.