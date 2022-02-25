Home  >  Sports

‘Post-Game’ podcast: Sean Chambers on what made Alaska a great team

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 25 2022 10:31 AM

In the wake of Alaska’s announcement to leave the PBA, all-time PBA great Sean Chambers joins the sports broadcast Migs Bustos on the “Post-Game” podcast to talk about his former team’s greatness, the unique bond the players shared, and his appreciation for being part a winning franchise.

