LISTEN: PWNFT's Hali Long on making history and inspiring the next generation

Hali Long (5) of the Philippines defends against Thailand's Miranda Nild in their Group B match in the AFC Women's Asian Cup. Photo courtesy of the AFC.

The Philippine women's national football team is headed to the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, the first time ever that the country has reached this stage in football.

In this episode of Post-Game, team captain Hali Long discusses their campaign in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 in India, including a much-awaited win against Thailand (6:00) and a match-up against one of the best in the world in Australia (11:15).

Also, Long looks back on their pivotal game against Chinese-Taipei (13:28), including the emotional moments in the wake of their historic win (20:29).

Long also reflects on the team's role as inspirations and role models for the new generation of footballers in the Philippines (26:08), and the special challenge that awaits them in Australia and New Zealand next year (39:40).

