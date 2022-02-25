Gilas Pilipinas is off to a winning start in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers. FIBA.basketball

MANILA (UPDATED) - Gilas Pilipinas found its footing in the second half to pull away from India en route to an 88-64 victory, Friday evening at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

The Philippines, playing its first game of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, endured some shaky moments in the first quarter and needed time to get its rhythm against an Indian team that is ranked 80th in the world.

But they got going in the second period and dominated the second half for a winning start to their campaign in Group A. Gilas now has a 2-0 record, tied with New Zealand. India, meanwhile, dropped to 0-2 in the group.

Japan-based professionals Dwight Ramos and Thirdy Ravena starred for Gilas, scoring 17 and 15 points, respectively to set the tone in the first half. TNT swingman Roger Pogoy had 12 points, and NorthPort guard Robert Bolick added 10 points.

Ateneo center Ange Kouame put up six points, nine rebounds, two blocks, and two steals while Kib Montalbo tallied eight points in his debut for the national team.

"We expected that we'd struggle a little bit, just due to the unfamiliarity," said Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes. "But overall, I was pleased with the effort, with everyone pitching in, trying to do his role, play his role."

"Like I said, it's a first step. We've got a long, long way to go," he added.

It was a shaky start for Gilas Pilipinas, as they labored to an 18-13 lead after the opening period with Ramos providing a spark on offense. Their scoring got untracked in the second quarter, thanks to Ravena and Bolick finding their touch from beyond the arc.

Kouame also provided a lift, hyping up the Big Dome crowd with a slam dunk off a missed layup by Troy Rosario, then erasing a layup by India's Amritpal Singh in spectacular fashion.

The Filipinos entered the second half with momentum, thanks to a layup by Bolick that gave them a 44-32 advantage.

India scored the first six points of the third quarter, before a bucket by Rosario put the Philippines on board. It was all Gilas the rest of the way, however, with Montalbo giving the Philippines a lift with his pesky defense.

The TNT guard also ensured that Gilas stayed in control heading into the fourth, drilling a triple with two seconds left for a commanding 68-47 lead.

"Two things at halftime that we talked about, No. 1 was our turnovers, and the fact that we were out-rebounded by India," said Reyes. "If we clean up those things, (if) we do a better job rebounding and limiting turnovers, we would have a better game in the second half."

"We did a much better job rebounding (in the second half), and because we were able to rebound, we were able to run out and play at our pace," he added.

Gilas was rarely troubled the rest of the way.

Sahaij Pratap Singh Sekhon led India in scoring with 14 points, and Prashant Singh Rawat added 13 markers. But India shot just 39% from the field, including a paltry 2-of-13 from beyond the arc.

The Philippines, meanwhile, made 46.38% of its shots and had a 47-36 edge on the glass. They also scored 21 points off India's 18 turnoverse.

Gilas returns to action on Sunday against New Zealand, which routed India 101-46 in their first game of the window last Thursday. Meanwhile, India gets a two-day break before taking on New Zealand again on Monday.

