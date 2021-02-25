TikTok links up with FIGHT Esports for Creator Cup

MANILA, Philippines -- In its bid to make online gaming more socially accessible than ever, TikTok has partnered with global esports organizer, Forest Interactive Gaming Habitat Team (FIGHT Esports).

The year-long partnership between TikTok Southeast Asia and FIGHT Esports begins with the launch of TikTok Gaming Ground PH (TikTok GGPH).

Through TikTok Gaming Ground PH, the thriving community of gamers on the app can look forward to exciting live gaming events and tournaments hosted by the official TikTok GGPH account, as well as even more gaming content shared and compiled by the TikTok PH Gaming Community.

In multiplayer competitive gaming, GG stands for good game, and is used as an expression of sportsmanship and camaraderie, similar to a handshake or pat on the back between players at the end of live sporting events. This is the type of solidarity and fellowship that TikTok GGPH hopes to foster within the app, as it continues to be the perfect social media platform for like-minded gamers to connect with one another.

"TikTok is fast becoming a place where people create, share, and enjoy a new type of experience. It really makes a lot of sense for us to leverage the digital entertainment platform to reach the gaming community and give them the opportunity to connect and share their passion with fellow gamers around the world," said Chantal-Denise Ortega, FIGHT’s project manager.

"This will create a unique and innovative esports experience where they can follow and engage with their favorite gaming content creators, tune in to esports tournament livestreams, as well as celebrate esports in ways that have never been done before."

To commemorate their partnership, TikTok Philippines and FIGHT Esports are jointly hosting the first-ever #TikTokGGPH Creator Cup Tournament, which will be set within Valorant, a popular first-person shooter game developed by Riot Games.

The Creator Cup is taking place on February 27-28 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. PHST, and the entire event will be live streamed on TikTok via @tiktokggphofficial.

TikTok Philippines is offering a $1,000 prize pool to be awarded to the champion, 1st runner up, and 2nd runner up of the tournament.

A video campaign will also be held within the TikTok app, as part of the official #TikTokGGPH launch. From February 12 to 28, creators on the platform can upload a video that perfectly captures their gaming style, and shows the community exactly what it's like to be a gamer.

To qualify, creators must use the hashtag #TikTokGGPH when they post their video entries.

At the end of the campaign period, 20 creators will be selected to become part of TikTok's community of gamers, based on the level of passion for gaming, and creative potential seen in their videos.

