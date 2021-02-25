PBA: Heruela will get chance to earn roster spot in Alaska

Brian Heruela in action for Phoenix Super LPG in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- When the Alaska Aces agreed to trade Vic Manuel to Phoenix Super LPG, they were not expecting to receive a player in return.

Instead, the Aces were focused on the draft picks that they would get, particularly the sixth overall pick in the upcoming PBA Rookie Draft.

But the commissioner's office wanted Phoenix Super LPG to put in another asset to balance the transaction -- and that player turned out to be veteran point guard Brian Heruela.

Alaska coach Jeff Cariaso was honest with Heruela when he met with the guard, who played just one season for the Fuel Masters.

"We weren't really looking to add a point guard," Cariaso admitted. "(But) I've always liked Brian."

"I first gave him the honest truth on how things transpired, you know, 'cause I like to make sure they understand the situation they're coming in," he added. "I was also honest in telling him that I love the way he plays, I love his work ethic."

Cariaso considers Heruela as the "perfect kind of backup point guard." At the moment, however, it's a position that is already filled in the Alaska roster. They already have veterans JV Casio and Maverick Ahanmisi as their chief playmakers, and Cariaso also wants to give young guard Jaycee Marcelino more reps.

When he talked to Heruela, Cariaso made it clear that his spot on the Alaska roster wasn't assured. However, he will be given the chance to show them that he deserves to make it.

"That's what I explained to him, you know. I said, you know, coming into this, you know, before yesterday, this wasn't part of what we were expecting," Cariaso said. "So we have to kinda see what we can do to make it work."

"So as of right now, today, yes, still not sure, but you know, when you get him on the court, and I told him I want him to kinda surprise us and force us to be like 'Hey, coach, you gotta sign me up, you know'," he added.

"That's how I want him to approach, you know, when he comes in to practice with us."

Heruela averaged 5.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game in the Philippine Cup for Phoenix Super LPG. He previously played for Blackwater, San Miguel and TNT, and won four titles as a member of the Beermen.